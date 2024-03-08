"I am relieved that there's no ban on PCI," says Para athlete Manasi Joshi

NEW DELHI: Para Asian Games 2022 medalist Manasi Joshi on Thursday said that she was "relieved" that there's no ban on the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI). The Sports Ministry on last Tuesday revoked the suspension of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) with immediate effect.

Conveying the reasons for its decision, the Sports Ministry said in a letter to the Paralympic Committee of India that the main ground for suspension is being addressed and PCI will be hosting the 2024 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup later this month. While speaking to ANI at the RevSportz's Trailblazers 2.0 Conclave on Thursday, Joshi explained that the para-athletes could not represent India's flag at the upcoming 2024 Paris Paralympics if the ban was kept on PCI.

She added that the PCI kept the athletes at the front even when there was a ban. "For an athlete having a roof under federation is very important. We cannot represent the country flag if the federation is unrecognized, then we have to represent the international federation flag. So, I think an athlete will always want to represent their own country's flag. I am relieved that there's no ban on PCI and hope that corrective measures will be taken. Even when the federation was banned, they made sure the athletes were at the forefront of everything," Manasi said.

When asked about Devendra Jhajharia filing nomination for the president post of the PCI, the 34-year-old sent her best wishes to him. "Devendra has been a Paralympic medal winner in 2004. His support of Paralympic sports from 2004 to 2024 has been incomparable... The change that we want to see in any federation is that sports should stay away from politics. If Devendra is filing his nomination then I wish him the best," she added.

The Sports Ministry had in February this year suspended the government recognition of PCI "due to delay in holding the election after the expiry of the term of the executive committee of PCI" and non-compliance with its guidelines. The Sports Ministry had said PCI's decision to hold the election on March 28 "is willful, intentional, and without any valid reason." Following the suspension, PCI announced that the elections will be held on March 9 in New Delhi.