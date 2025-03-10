I am not retiring from ODI format, don't spread rumours: Rohit Sharma

DUBAI: India skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday dismissed the speculations about his career after winning the ICC Champions Trophy, saying that he is not quitting the ODI format anytime soon.

Since the tour of Australia, speculations were rife about Rohit's future in the team as well as his position as captain but a match-winning 76 in the final against New Zealand has given him a new lease of life.

"I am not going to retire from this (ODI) format. Going forward please don't spread rumours," Rohit said at the post-match press conference after India beat New Zealand by four wickets to clinch the trophy.

He was expectedly quizzed about his future plans and he said that things will remain as it is.

"No future plans. Jo ho raha hain, woh chalta jayega (Whatever is happening will keep continuing)," Rohit added.

Rohit said his aggressive approach in the Power Play segment was a decision taken with a specific aim in mind.

The Mumbai man flew off the blocks in the first 10 overs making 49 before eventually getting out for a 83-ball 76.

"I haven't done anything different today as I have been doing in the last 3-4 matches. I know how important it is to make runs in Power Play because we have seen that after 10 overs, it becomes very difficult when the field spreads and spinners come.”

The nature of the Dubai pitch too played its part in him adopting a quick fire approach to batting.

"It becomes tough also because the pitch is already slow. So, it is very important for you to take chances from the top.

"I pick the bowler and where I can charge him and where I can play the shot. In that, you may not see that many big runs. Today after that 10 overs, I changed my game a bit. I had to play for a long time,” he added.

However, Rohit admitted that contributing to the team's win as a batter was a very satisfying experience.

"You get a lot of happiness when you win a match and you make a contribution in it, it feels even better. I made a lot of contributions in the 2019 World Cup, but we did not win.

"So, there was no fun in it. Even if you make a sudden run and win the match, you get more satisfaction and happiness. So, I think it was very important for me to do something and contribute and keep the team in a winning position,” he noted.

The demotion of KL Rahul to No. 6 has been discussed threadbare in recent times, but Rohit said the management is delighted to see the wicketkeeper batter making consistent efforts in his new role.

"It is very important for everyone to contribute in their own way. When we discussed KL's batting position, we discussed quite deeply about how calm he is when he is batting. The pressure doesn't get to him.

"We wanted that calmness in the middle order. Also, we wanted to use a left-hander (Axar Patel) in the middle. That actually worked out in both ways for us,” he said.

Rohit said Rahul’s contributions have been important for the team despite not scoring any big knocks.

"KL has been doing a lot of challenging work for the team for so many years now. I am very happy with how he managed to pull through this tournament and bat it in the pressure situation — both in the semifinals and this game as well.

"The contribution may not be 70-80, but those 30-40s are very important for the team. When you are chasing, it can get tough. But with KL being there, we know that he has got that mind where he keeps himself calm and keeps the dressing room also very calm,” he explained.

The 37-year-old also praised Shreyas Iyer for playing significant knocks from No. 4.

“He is very, very important in that middle phase for us. The partnerships with all the batters who were batting with him…That semifinal against Australia, his alliance with Virat was very important. Even against Pakistan and New Zealand, the league game that we played was important.

"Even today, when I got out, our team's third wicket had fallen. And, at that time, we needed a partnership of 50 to 70 runs.Shreyas did that with Axar. So, when there are such performances, when you understand the conditions, and adapt to the conditions it feels good,” he said.

Rohit dedicated the Champions Trophy triumph to the country.

“To the whole country because I know that our country has been so much behind us. When you win the finals of any tournament, and especially in India, we know that wherever we play, we get good support. So, winning this trophy makes the whole team so happy that we did it for our country,” he signed off.