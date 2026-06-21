I am done with it: Kohli rules out Test return

Kohli is now a one-format player, having retired from Test cricket last year with 9230 runs. He has kept the price of his shoe at par with his Test runs.

At the One8 global premiere, he was jokingly asked if he would return to Test cricket to boost the profits of red coloured shoe which has been inspired by his contribution and commitment to the longest format.

"I would rather undersell. I am done with it (Test cricket)," said Kohli, drawing laughter from the crowd.

In that interaction, Kohli also spoke about the never-say-die attitude with which he has always played the game. Explaining his point, Kohli cited the example of his match-winning effort against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

"I'm made this way. I almost crave situations when people feel like it's gone and then somehow you can manage to pull the game back.