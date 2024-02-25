Hyderabad's biggest fan

CHENNAI: Even after being sidelined by an injury which he picked up in late 2023, which necessitated a surgery last month that ruled him out the Prime Volleyball League this season, talented hitter SV Guru Prasanth has still found himself a role for himself – being there for as many matches as he can to cheer Hyderabad Black Hawks.

One of the most influential figures for the Black Hawks in the first two seasons of PVL, Guru was adjudged the emerging player of the season in 2022 and the best attacker in the very next year. Not one to forget the path that took him to these laurels and a spot in the national team, he believes it is his duty to support the club that believed in him when he was just starting out.

He picked up a knee injury late 2023 and underwent surgery in January, and is currently in rehabilitation. “I will probably have a full recovery by the end of this year. I have my eyes set on the Prime Volleyball League next season, and I’m working hard in rehab towards it,” Guru said during a conversation with DT Next.

In the inaugural season, Hyderabad was the only club that had a foreign coach. But, over the past two years, the league has made significant progress in this regard. “There are some really good coaches at the league’s disposal right now. Olympic gold medallist David Lee, Dragan Mihailovic, among others, are a little ahead of what we know here in India. Indian coaches never had the chance to go overseas to train or coach. The opportunities were never introduced. So, having these international coaches will benefit both players and other Indian coaches.”

Guru believes PVL offered a platform to showcase his skills, which garnered attention and thus helped him secure a spot in the national team for the Hangzhou Asian Games. “The selectors favour players performing well at the highest stage. In this case, PVL has helped many youngsters like me gain recognition.”

The Asian Games run, during which it faced some of the topflight teams in the world, was a testament to the fact that Indian players can perform well at the international stage, said Guru, even while asserting that grassroots programmes in the country need improvement to encourage youngsters to take up the sport.

“Even without advanced coaching, the Indian volleyball team had reached the quarter-final during the Asian Games. With better institutions, medical facilities, and camps, the team can accomplish much more,” he said.:

Federation’s suspension affecting young players

Sharing his perspective on the current state of volleyball in the country, particularly highlighting the suspension of the federation and its direct impact on the future of young players who may not receive a merit certificate despite their performances in junior or senior Nationals, Guru said, “With the federation suspended, matches conducted won’t be recognised. The medals that players win at Nationals won’t hold any value.

“In a situation where certificates aren’t valid, players won’t be able to substantiate their success for job opportunities. Given the current circumstances, aside from PVL, the only source of income would be a job. So, when they find that performance holds no value and won’t assist in securing a job, parents may ultimately advise young players to stop playing and pursue different career paths,” he added.

The Volleyball Federation is presently under the administration of an ad-hoc committee formed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), and Volleyball was not featured at the National Games in Goa last year. The suspension creates ambiguity for players regarding certificates of participation and their future prospects.

On ways to bypass the Federation and gain recognition, Guru said, “There are just two options right now: a player has to participate and perform well in the All India University Games or play for the country. My juniors are suffering a lot; this has significantly narrowed down opportunities for young players,” he said.