HUT players look to hone their skills from HIL

CHENNAI: Hockey, a sport with deep roots in Tamil Nadu, is finding renewed momentum in the state. After hosting two consecutive Senior National Championships and preparing to host the Junior World Cup in 2025, the state is set to make its mark in the Hockey India League (HIL). Making a return after a seven-year hiatus, the league will feature a new contender from the south: Tamil Nadu Dragons.

Leading the debutant will be Dutchman Rein van Eijk, the team’s head coach, supported by veteran Indian hockey coach Charles Dixon. Dixon, who brings over two decades of experience in Indian hockey, aims to use his deep understanding of the sport to help elevate the team toward the top prize.

Head coach Rein van Eijk; veteran Indian hockey coach Charles Dixon

The HIL, often viewed as a springboard for players aspiring to reach the international stage, is an exciting opportunity for Tamil Nadu’s rising stars. Van Eijk, in a recent conversation with DT Next, highlighted his enthusiasm for local talent. “The league will provide the exposure these players need to elevate their game,” he said. His sentiments were echoed by Dixon, who sees the league as a transformative opportunity for Tamil Nadu’s young players.

One player hoping to seize this chance is Selvam Karthi, a former member of India’s 2023 Asian Champions Trophy-winning team. After a slump in form led to his exclusion from the national squad, Karthi is determined to regain his footing. “I’m eager to hit the ground running and learn from my foreign teammates,” he told DT Next.

Selvam Karthi

The Dragons’ roster also includes a marquee signing: Jip Janssen, 2024 Paris Olympics gold medallist and one of the league’s costliest acquisitions. Janssen’s presence is expected to inspire the team and provide invaluable learning opportunities for players.

For some, the league is more than a career milestone—it’s a dream realised. Goalkeeper Senthamizh Arasu, who hails from a small village in Vellore, will share the dressing room with his idol, David Hardy. “I’ve toiled hard to reach this level. Playing alongside my idol is a surreal experience,” he said, reflecting on his journey.

Goalkeeper Senthamizh Arasu

Similarly, defender Pruthiv GM is thrilled at the prospect of working alongside India international and Olympic bronze medallist Amit Rohidas. “I’m eagerly waiting for the league to start. Playing with such experienced players will be a great learning curve,” said Pruthiv, a Coorg native who has been representing Tamil Nadu’s state team for the past four years.

Defender Pruthiv GM

Midfielders Dhilipan M and Arun J, both at the dawn of their careers, view the league as a stepping stone to greater heights. The duo is eager to hone their skills, which they hope will serve both club and country in the future.

Assistant coach Charles Dixon underscored the league’s importance for Tamil Nadu’s hockey ecosystem. “This is an incredible opportunity for the local players. Five from Tamil Nadu have a real shot at moving from club jerseys to Indian jerseys if they make the most of this platform,” he said.