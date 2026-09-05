Hunger, desire and Special 100: Shami raises the bowling bar

While Shami wasn’t visible during the nets session before noon on Saturday, the 36-year-old quickly turned into a favourite topic at the pre-match press conference. East Zone skipper Ishan Kishan couldn’t stop praising Shami’s ‘hunger and desire’.

“He’s simply one of the best and a legend of the game,” Kishan said at the pre-match press conference.

“He has performed consistently ever since he started playing for Bengal—picking early wickets and giving all his energy—and he has done remarkably well for the Indian team.”

“Looking at his effort in previous matches, as a captain, it felt great to see Shami bhai asking for extra overs just to hunt for wickets. When you have bowlers eager to win games for you, it fills the skipper with confidence. Plus, he finished with two boundaries in the last game, so he's turning into an all-rounder these days!”