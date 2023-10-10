Huge support from govt for players: Ojas Pravin & Jyothi Surekha on getting gold medals in Asiad

NEW DELHI: Asian Games gold medalists Ojas Pravin Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam said on Tuesday that they are happy with their performance and lauded the efforts of the government to improve facilities for players.

Indian archers bagged nine medals including five gold medals. Ojas Pravin won two gold medals while Jyothi Surekha won three medals overall.

"We felt very good when in the mixed double Jyothi and I won the gold medal. The whole of India is proud of us. Now we are planning for the Asian championship," Ojas told ANI.

"I feel very good. For the first time, all three events of the compound category were included. We could perform really well and won three gold medals. Players are getting huge support from the government, SAI, and others," Jyothi Surekha said.

Jyothi bagged three gold medals in the women's compound archery, archery compound women's team, and mixed team compound archery medals.

Ojas faced Abhishek Verma in the final of the men's compound archery and defeated Abhishek to bag the gold medal by a margin of 149-147.

Ojas won second gold with Jyothi Surekha in the mixed team compound archery event after defeating South Korea's Chaewon So and Jaehoon Joo.



