Hubert Hurkacz downs Andrey Rublev in thriller to clinch Shanghai Masters

SHANGHAI: Hubert Hurkacz grabbed his second ATP Masters 1000 title in surprising fashion at the Shanghai Masters as he saved one match point to beat Andrey Rublev 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(8) on Sunday.

The Pole utilised his booming serve to great effect in a heavy-hitting final. He served 21 aces, won 81 percent of his first-serve points (57/70), and hung tough in the third set, saving one championship point at 5/6 in the third-set tie-break before converting on his fourth opportunity to clinch his second Top 10 triumph of the season after two hours and nine minutes.

"It was such a battle. Especially emotionally. I had a match point and Andrey hit an amazing serve and then he had a match point and then I had some match points. It was back and forth and such a tricky match. Andrey was playing some great shots. I was trying to respond. It was one of those matches and I kept believing and I am super happy with how I managed at the end," Hurkacz was quoted as saying by ATP.

"It is such a big tournament and so much tradition. It is a huge event and I am really happy now," he added.

Both played with destructive power in a tense contest in Shanghai. Hurkacz won 90 percent (18/20) of his first-serve points in the opening set to dominate his service games, and he smashed a forehand winner in the sixth game of the opener to take the key break.

In the second set, Rublev was able to grab the first strike in rallies, using his flat groundstrokes to great advantage as he blasted 16 wins to force a decider.

Rublev saved one match point on service at 4-5 before racing to a 5/2 lead in the third-set tie-break. Hurkacz, on the other hand, refused to go away, finding successive aces before forcing Rublev into an error to square the game at 5/5. Hurkacz then saved a match point at 5/6 before converting on his fourth chance to earn his season's best win.