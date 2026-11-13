Stars align to make Mauricio Pochettino-Manchester United alliance possible

It is difficult to appraise Pochettino’s post-Tottenham career, not least because of the jobs he has taken. Trying to instill hunger, tactical discipline and out-of-possession rigor — three of his non-negotiables — was a struggle for every PSG coach at the time, particularly after the club added Lionel Messi to a star-studded forward line that already included Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

His season in charge of Chelsea, in which the team meandered before belatedly finding form and ending up sixth in the Premier League, was about par for the course in this chaotic era at Stamford Bridge. The United States briefly looked one of the best-drilled teams at the World Cup as it won its group and beat Bosnia-Herzegovina comfortably in the round of 32, but it was so comprehensively beaten by Belgium in the next round that his overall impact became harder to evaluate.

Anyone who watched his Southampton and Tottenham teams will know and perhaps appreciate the type of soccer that Pochettino loves to play: high intensity, built on a sound defensive structure yet firmly committed to attack. There were glimpses of it at Chelsea, particularly toward the end, and many of the players there were disappointed to see him depart. But there were also times when he appeared to be banging his head against a brick wall, confounded by individual and collective meltdowns of a type that will be familiar to anyone watching United in recent weeks. Trying to get this mishmash of a squad to embrace a high-intensity pressing style threatens to test his patience as much as anything.

There have been mitigating factors: the “flashy bling-bling” culture at PSG that was so at odds at with his approach to team building in particular; the circus that had taken residence at Chelsea, whose obsession with signing young players by the dozen has at times appeared diametrically opposed to the needs of successive coaches; the reality that the U.S. job, going into the World Cup, was at least partly about raising hopes and expectations to a level that he and his squad had little prospect of meeting.

But then what is the Manchester United job these days if not a poisoned chalice? If what he has craved since leaving Tottenham is a calm, stable environment, then seriously, Mauricio, have you thought this through? Have you looked at the Glazers’ track record, both before and since Ratcliffe arrived with a team of executives who have got just about every big decision wrong over the past couple of years? Have you looked at the results of this summer’s long-awaited overhaul of the midfield department? Have you seen the team play this season? Or indeed any time over the past 3 1/2 years, outside of that period in the second half of last season when Carrick, all too briefly, put them back on the rails?

It will be a colossal challenge. Improving United in the short term should be straightforward enough, as Carrick demonstrated last season, but for years this club has needed someone who can change habits, raise standards and improve results beyond the first phase of the operation. At times people rushed to declare that Van Gaal, Mourinho, Solskjaer, Ten Hag and Carrick succeeded in transforming the mood and the culture around the place, but nothing works for long. Long-serving players such as Scott McTominay, now at Napoli, and Luke Shaw used the word “toxic.” Carrick’s air-freshener approach, however welcome it was last season, never seemed likely to work beyond the short term.