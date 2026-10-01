How sports tragic father steered Chikitha from karate to archery to Asiad gold

The 21-year-old from Telangana's Sultanpur village in Peddapalli district, clinched the women's team gold alongside Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Prithika Pradeep before combing with Sahil Jadhav for the mixed team top honours.

"I didn't get into archery on my own. It was my father's choice. He wanted me to play sport because he couldn't play any sport. When I was small, he used to take us to playgrounds. Every day we used to play some games," she recalled after what can be described as a smashing debut.

"In school, from 6th grade till 8th grade, I was doing karate. I got my first black belt also," said the youngster.

Her first bow was a toy gifted by her uncle on Dusshera. It intrigued her and she quite enjoyed playing with it, shooting arrows on a target she created in her backyard.

"...there was a Dussehra holiday, my father's younger brother who lives in Hyderabad, bought a recurve Decathlon bow. I tried it just for fun. We used to shoot just for fun at that time," she recalled.

Once he realised that Chikitha has potential, her father Srinvasa Rao took a loan to buy her upgraded equipment that could shape her better. She started pursuing archery more seriously in 2018 and was picked in the junior camp in 2021.

Rao eventually also sold the family's rice harvester to fund her archery training.

He took her to a nearby town to train with a local archer and built makeshift targets at home. After losing Rs 1.5 lakh in a fraud while trying to buy her first compound bow, he took another Rs 3.5 lakh loan for new equipment.

Her performances later earned her a government-funded bow from the district Collector.