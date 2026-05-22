How Pep Guardiola compares with Alex Ferguson and English soccer's other managerial greats

But how do his achievements at City compare with those of other great managers to have worked in England down the years, such as Alex Ferguson, Bob Paisley and Brian Clough?

The Associated Press dives deep into the numbers and records:

The Premier LeagueGuardiola always valued the domestic league higher than any other competition and he established an era of record-breaking dominance, leading City to six titles in his 10 seasons (60%) - including the unprecedented feat of four in a row (2021-24). Those six titles came in a seven-year span. He finished outside the top two on just two occasions.