How Ferran Torres scored the World Cup-winning goal for Spain to beat Argentina

The buildup to the goal

With the score 0-0 coming out of the midway point of extra time, Spain got the ball at midfield. Argentina, playing shorthanded, put up very little resistance.

Pau Cubarsí passed the ball up the field to Marc Cucurella, then Eric García and then up to Martín Zubimendi, who found Yamal on the right. Yamal put a shot on net very early in the game and also had another earlier scoring chance, earning the praise of teammates and his coach for being one of the best on the field at 19 years old.

“He's played great football, a football that will help him to mature and be even a greater footballer than what he is,” de la Fuente said. “He's really sacrificed for the collective good, and this is very important in our squad.”

Yamal got the ball to Pedro Porro, who touched the ball almost as much as anyone else in the final.

Porro gets the ball deep for Nico WilliamsThis was the most important of Porro's 130 touches, and he made it count. His right-footed cross into the box almost went out of play past the far post.

Instead of going past the goal line and out of play, Williams, who entered in the 75th minute, headed the ball back toward Torres.

It was at that moment that de la Fuente flashed back to the goal Andrés Iniesta scored in extra time to help Spain win the 2010 World Cup.

“That picture, that image is very vividly on my mind,” de la Fuente said.

Torres, who came on just past the hour mark, connected perfectly with his left foot. The shot, Spain's 20th of the match to none for Argentina at the time, sailed past a couple of defenders and Martínez to give Spain a 1-0 lead in the 106th minute.