How can teams seal IPL 2026 playoff qualification?

Punjab Kings



8 matches played, 6 wins, 1 loss, 1 NR, 13 points; NRR +1.043



Games remaining: vs GT (A), vs SRH (A), vs DC (H), vs MI (H), vs RCB (H), vs LSG (A)



Until last night (April 28), Punjab Kings were on course to become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs, following their impressive start to the season, winning six of their seven games. The other? Well, it ended in a no-result, which is why they are on odd points.



Assuming that the minimum points needed for qualification is 16, PBKS will only need 3 points, which can be achieved either through two wins, or a win and a no-result from their remaining six games.