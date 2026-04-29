How can teams seal IPL 2026 playoff qualification?

Punjab Kings
8 matches played, 6 wins, 1 loss, 1 NR, 13 points; NRR +1.043
Games remaining: vs GT (A), vs SRH (A), vs DC (H), vs MI (H), vs RCB (H), vs LSG (A)
Until last night (April 28), Punjab Kings were on course to become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs, following their impressive start to the season, winning six of their seven games. The other? Well, it ended in a no-result, which is why they are on odd points.
Assuming that the minimum points needed for qualification is 16, PBKS will only need 3 points, which can be achieved either through two wins, or a win and a no-result from their remaining six games.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
8 matches played, 6 wins, 2 losses, 12 points; NRR +1.919
Games remaining: vs GT (A), vs LSG (A), vs MI (H), vs KKR (H), vs PBKS (A), vs SRH (A)
With a handsome net run rate of +1.919, Royal Challengers Bengaluru don’t have much to worry about, and two wins from here will most likely seal their place in the top four, given their net run rate – the best in the league. They have three fixtures against the bottom three teams in the competition, which could seal their spot.
Rajasthan Royals
9 matches played, 6 wins, 3 losses, 12 points; NRR +0.617
Games remaining: vs DC (H), vs GT (H), vs DC (A), vs LSG (H), vs MI (A)
Rajasthan Royals started the league strong but tapered off in between to find themselves at the third spot. However, their campaign came back to life after defeating the unbeaten PBKS on Tuesday. With two games against a devastated DC, and two against bottom-placed sides, LSG and MI, RR can seal their spot with just two wins.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
8 matches played, 5 wins, 3 losses, 10 points; NRR +0.815
Games remaining: vs MI (A), vs KKR (H), vs PBKS (H), vs GT (A), vs CSK (A), vs RCB (H)
Sunrisers Hyderabad have made an impressive comeback, and currently find themselves on the fourth spot, flirting with danger. However, they have 10 points, and three wins from hereon, can take them to the playoffs, and eliminate the others lingering, like GT and CSK out of the competition.
Gujarat Titans
8 matches played, 4 wins, 4 losses, 8 points; NRR -0.475
Games remaining: vs RCB (H), vs PBKS (H), vs RR (A), vs SRH (H), vs KKR (A), vs CSK (H)
Gujarat Titans revived their campaign with an impressive eight-wicket win over CSK on Sunday. However, they still have a lot to play, and some catching up to do in the season, with just eight points in as many fixtures. Given that 16 points has been the benchmark in the past, GT will need another eight from hereon, meaning they have to win 4 out of their next six.
Chennai Super Kings
8 matches played, 3 wins, 5 losses, 6 points; NRR -0.121
Games remaining: vs MI (H), vs DC (A), vs LSG (H), vs LSG (A), vs SRH (H), vs GT (A)
Chennai Super Kings might have given their fans some hope but that quickly ended when the side lost to GT on Sunday. That being said, it is a territory that they know well, a territory that will require them to win five games out of their next six fixtures.
Delhi Capitals
8 matches played, 3 wins, 5 losses, 6 points; NRR -1.060
Games remaining: vs RR (A), vs CSK (H), vs KKR (H), vs PBKS (A), vs RR (H), vs KKR (A)
Delhi Capitals have been shocked, and that’s the reality, with two stunning losses in their last two fixtures. If not defending 264 was shocking, the side lost six wickets inside the powerplay against RCB, making their tournament go from bad to worse. However, there’s still hopes, which will require them to take 10 points from their remaining fixture.
Kolkata Knight Riders
8 matches played, 2 wins, 5 losses, 5 points; NRR -0.751
Games remaining: vs SRH (A), vs DC (A), vs RCB (A), vs GT (H), vs MI (H), vs DC (H)
A lot to play for Kolkata Knight Riders, and very fixtures left. Out of their next six fixtures, they need to get 11 points, which means five wins and a NR, or just six wins. Has it been done in the past? Yes but will KKR do it? No idea.
Mumbai Indians
7 matches played, 2 wins, 5 losses, 4 points; NRR -0.736
Games remaining: vs SRH (H), vs CSK (A), vs LSG (H), vs RCB (A), vs PBKS (A), vs KKR (A), vs RR (H)
A slew of away fixtures await Mumbai Indians, and like KKR, a lot to do. While the first half of the tournament is done for them, it has only yielded them four points. Needing 12 points from their remaining seven fixtures, MI have a lot to do.
Lucknow Super Giants
8 matches played, 2 wins, 6 losses, 4 points; NRR -1.106
Games remaining: vs MI (A), vs RCB (H), vs CSK (A), vs CSK (H), vs RR (A), vs PBKS (H)
Lucknow Super Giants have unearthed a lot of gems this season but unfortunately, haven’t gained a lot of points, with just two wins in eight fixtures. With a negative net run-rate of 1.106, and needing 12 points from their next 6 games, it looks like too tall a task for Rishabh Pant’s LSG.