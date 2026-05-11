How Barcelona won La Liga: Yamal channels that No. 10 magic and Flick fills the gaps

Group effort in attack

With Flick often using Lewandowski as a substitute, the attack became a more collective effort. Striker Ferran Torres used his greater mobility to link up well with Yamal and company and has scored 16 league goals, three more than Lewandowski. Marcus Rashford has contributed with eight goals — including the one on Sunday — and several assists as he adapts well to Barcelona while on loan from Manchester United. That said, the club is reportedly looking to sign a striker this summer, putting the immediate future of both Lewandowski and Rashford in doubt.