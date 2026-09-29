How a borrowed gun set Neeru on her journey to Asian Games glory

On Tuesday, Neeru became the first Indian woman to win an individual shotgun gold at the Asian Games with a record-breaking triumph in women's trap here.

From taking aim at makeshift targets with an Indian-made gun belonging to her cousin Lakshay Sheoran's father to conquering the Asian stage, Neeru's rise has been anything but conventional. A farmer's daughter from Jind, Haryana, she had barely six months of shooting experience when she moved to Bhopal in 2019.

The free guns and ammunition provided by the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy gave her the means to pursue a sport that might otherwise have remained beyond her reach.

The spark came from Lakshay, a silver medallist at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. Inspired by her cousin's achievement, Neeru decided to give shooting a shot.

"I didn't know anything about shooting before that. My cousin Lakshay was a silver medallist in Jakarta. I was inspired by that medal," Neeru said after her historic triumph.