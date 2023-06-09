Hotstar to stream Asia Cup, ODI WC 2023 for free: Details

CHENNAI: After witnessing the massive response JioCinema's got in the IPL 2023, Disney+ Hotstar has decided to stream Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup tournaments for free on mobile phones. The OTT platform has announced that the matches will be free-to-watch for all mobile users

According to the official release, the decision to make Disney+ Hotstar free is aimed at “democratising the game of cricket.”

Jio Cinema magic : Disney+ Hotstar has announced that the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup tournaments being held later this year, will be made available as free-to-view to all mobile phone users accessing Disney+ Hotstar#AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/Fcsuq3mr6E — Vipin Tiwari (@vipintiwari952) June 9, 2023

Through this, the company also plans at making both cricket and Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform, more accessible to as many mobile users in India as possible.

As per the official statement by Sajith Sivanandan, Head Disney+ Hotstar, “Disney+ Hotstar has remained at the forefront of the rapidly evolving OTT industry in India and the various innovations we have introduced to continue enhancing the viewer experience has allowed us to delight our audiences across the region. Making the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup available to a wider audience, we believe, will help us grow the overall eco-system.”