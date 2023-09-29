Hope I’ll be an inspiration to fellow sailors, youth: Vishnu

CHENNAI: Vishnu Saravanan, the sailor from Kannamangalam district of Vellore, has etched his name in history at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou. He achieved a remarkable feat by securing India's first medal in the ILCA-7 sailing event.

During an exclusive interview with DT Next, Vishnu expressed his happiness about winning the medal. He acknowledged a tinge of disappointment that it wasn't of a different colour, yet he embraced the reality and expressed his joy at bringing this honour for his country.

He stated, “This medal has been a long-awaited accomplishment. I missed the 2018 Asian Games due to health concerns, and at that time, my goal was to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which I successfully achieved, providing me with valuable exposure. Subsequently, I set my sights on the Asian Games in Hangzhou, with the aspiration of clinching a medal. I'm thrilled to have realized that dream with a bronze.”

Vishnu dedicated himself to 11 consecutive days of sailing in the ILCA 7 event, culminating in the final race where he secured the bronze medal. Reflecting on this journey, he remarked, “Sailing can be likened to the 'Marathon of Sprints'; it demands a substantial investment of time. On days with favourable winds, we compete in up to two races. In China, it takes about an hour to reach the venue, another hour to set up the rig and monohulls, consuming a total of about eight hours of our day. I engage in this rigorous routine six to seven days a week, spending five hours on the water. It can be mentally exhausting, but every minute and every point earned holds immense significance. At the end of the day, it's all worth it.”

As he aptly pointed out, every point matters. Similarly, Vishnu narrowly missed the Silver medal to Korea's Ha Jeemin by a mere 1-point margin. He explained, “We cannot control the wind or the waves. During my final race, I had hoped for favourable winds to assist me in sailing smoothly, but regrettably, there was a lack of wind, making it a challenging task.”

Born in Tamil Nadu, Vishnu relocated to Mumbai at a very young age with his family where he got to train in sailing. His father, Ramachandran Saravanan, an Indian Army officer and a National-level medallist in sailing, was a sailor for the Army Yachting Node. Vishnu emphasizes that although his father had not managed to secure any international medals during his sailing career, achieving this medal at the Asian Games has fulfilled a long-standing dream for both father and son.

Vishnu also expressed his pride in his sister, Ramya Saravanan, who finished fourth in the mixed sailing event. He believes that this experience serves as a valuable learning curve.

On a more light-hearted note, when discussing Tamil Nadu, Vishnu shared his love for sailing in Chennai. He attributed this preference to the good waves that grace the coastline, adding that it's also the home to his favourite range of food.

In 2018, Vishnu won the title of Senior National Champion. In the subsequent year, the Army Yachting Node relocated him to Malta to receive training under the guidance of Irish coach Trevor Millar. During that same year, Vishnu made history by securing a bronze medal in the Laser U-21 World Championship held in Croatia.

“At the end of the day, you don't take anything back. All that you leave behind is your legacy, much like Kobe Bryant's. Even though he is no longer here, his Mamba Mentality lives eternally. You need to persist in working hard and remain dedicated to your goals," Vishnu emphasized.

Vishnu's victory undoubtedly has the potential to inspire more young individuals to take up sailing. His win also stands as proof to fellow sailors, affirming that they can also work hard and win international medals.

Vishnu expressed his thoughts on this matter, stating, “In today's world, it's crucial for young people to overcome the distractions and negativity, especially with the prevalence of electronic devices that tend to captivate them. They must understand that in any endeavour, whether you win or lose, the key is to persevere and continue working towards the next opportunity.”

He also heaped praise upon 17 year old Neha Thakur who won a Silver medal in the women’s Dinghy ILCA-4 event earlier this week at the games.

Vishnu is set to return to India in the upcoming days and will commence his training with a clear focus on his next objective: securing another medal at the Paris Olympics next year, with the ambition of it being of a different colour.