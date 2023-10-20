Holger Rune hires Boris Becker as his coach for rest of season

MONTE CARLO: World No.6 Holger Rune confirmed that he has hired the six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker as his coach, ATP announced on Friday.

The former No. 1 in the ATP Rankings, Boris Becker, has previously assisted Novak Djokovic in reaching some of his greatest heights.

The German won 49 tour-level titles and 713 matches as a player, including 121 triumphs over Top 10 opponents. Last week, Rune posted a team photo, which included Becker, following a training session.

Rune is hoping to revitalise his 2023 season following an impressive first half that includes ATP Masters 1000 finals in Monte-Carlo and Rome, his fourth tour-level victory in Munich, and quarter-final appearances at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Despite reaching a career-high ATP Ranking of No. 4 in August, he has only won one of eight matches since the grass season began.



"I felt myself and my game more today than I did in a while. So I feel confident now in making the last adjustments and finish the year strong ," Rune posted on Instagram after losing earlier this week in Stockholm.