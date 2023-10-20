Begin typing your search...

Holger Rune hires Boris Becker as his coach for rest of season

The former No. 1 in the ATP Rankings, Boris Becker, has previously assisted Novak Djokovic in reaching some of his greatest heights

ByANIANI|20 Oct 2023 4:42 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-20 05:03:01.0  )
Holger Rune hires Boris Becker as his coach for rest of season
X

Holger Rune (in blue) with Boris Becker (ANI)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

MONTE CARLO: World No.6 Holger Rune confirmed that he has hired the six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker as his coach, ATP announced on Friday.

The former No. 1 in the ATP Rankings, Boris Becker, has previously assisted Novak Djokovic in reaching some of his greatest heights.

The German won 49 tour-level titles and 713 matches as a player, including 121 triumphs over Top 10 opponents. Last week, Rune posted a team photo, which included Becker, following a training session.

Rune is hoping to revitalise his 2023 season following an impressive first half that includes ATP Masters 1000 finals in Monte-Carlo and Rome, his fourth tour-level victory in Munich, and quarter-final appearances at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Despite reaching a career-high ATP Ranking of No. 4 in August, he has only won one of eight matches since the grass season began.

"I felt myself and my game more today than I did in a while. So I feel confident now in making the last adjustments and finish the year strong ," Rune posted on Instagram after losing earlier this week in Stockholm.

ATP Masters 1000 finalsHolger RuneTennisATPChampionshipNovak DjokovicGrand SlamBoris Becker
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X