Holger Rune, Andy Murray, Ben Shelton among stars to contest in Brisbane International

BRISBANE: Former World No. 1 Andy Murray, Holger Rune, and Ben Shelton are among the stars who have committed to play the Brisbane International, which will be held in the first week of the 2024 season. The Brisbane International will be held alongside the United Cup and the Bank of China Hong Kong Tennis Open.

"I'm thrilled to be playing the Brisbane International for the first time in 2024. My first trip to Australia was last January, and it was such an amazing experience. The fans were so welcoming. I'm looking forward to exploring Brisbane and playing in front of the local fans. Hopefully, there will also be a chance to fit in some sightseeing during my visit," Shelton was quoted as saying by ATP.

Murray a two-time champion at the event and the 2017 ATP Finals champion Grigor Dimitrov, who won the tournament in 2017, will also participate in the event.

The WTA Tour will have a WTA 500 event at the same time, with reigning Australian Open champion and World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka set to play in the tournament. World No.4 Elena Rybakina will also open her season in Brisbane.

Sabalenka and Rybakina lead the 48-player field, joining former World No.1s Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka. "I'm excited about starting my 2024 Australian season in Brisbane. Australia holds a special place in my heart after winning my first Grand Slam there. I can't wait to make my debut at the Brisbane International and play in front of the Queensland tennis fans," Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka began the 2023 season on a 13-match winning streak, winning victories in Adelaide and the Australian Open. She built on her success in Australia to become the most consistent player on the Hologic WTA Tour at the Grand Slams, reaching the semifinals or better in each. Sabalenka ascended to World No. 1 in September after reaching her second major final of the year at the US Open. Rybakina followed up her Wimbledon victory in 2022 with a successful 2023 campaign that saw her enter the Top 10 for the first time. Rybakina won Indian Wells and Rome after reaching her second major final in Melbourne, and she now has a 4-1 record against reigning World No.1s.