Representing SRH, 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Salil Arora is making his IPL debut, while Jacob Duffy and Abhinandan Singh are the two new faces in the RCB lineup.

Holders RCB opt to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 opener

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar, left, and Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Saturday, March 28, 2026 PTI