Holder, Hope help Windies beat Nepal by 9 wickets, seal Super 8 spot

Chasing 134 for victory, the Caribbean side overcame Nepal’s spirited 133/8 in just 15.2 overs, sealing their spot in the Super Eights while eliminating Nepal from the race. Asked to bat first on a tricky, damp wicket, Nepal struggled immediately against a disciplined West Indies new-ball attack.

Akeal Hosein struck in the opening over to bowl Kushal Bhurtel, and the pressure mounted as Jason Holder removed Aasif Sheikh with his first delivery. Matthew Forde trapped Rohit Paudel lbw, leaving Nepal reeling at 22/3 after the powerplay, the lowest six-over total of the tournament. Amid the top-order collapse, Dipendra Singh Airee played a calm, reconstructive innings, initially struggling against the variable pace of the Windies bowlers.