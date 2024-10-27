Hockey Senior Nationals: We are aiming for the ultimate prize this time, says Dixon

CHENNAI: After a third-place finish in last year's edition, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (HUT) team is aiming to change its fortunes in the upcoming senior nationals, which kicks off on November 4 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Egmore.

The senior nationals are returning to the city for the second consecutive season, and HUT head coach Charles Dixon expressed his joy over the tournament's return. He assured that the team is practising hard to win the ultimate prize this year. Dixon was also recently announced as one of the assistant coaches for the Hockey India League (HIL) Tamil Nadu Dragons outfit.

In the 2023 edition, HUT were stretched till the end and played out a 3-3 draw with Karnataka in regulation time and went on to beat them 5-3 in the penalty shoot-out in the bronze medal match.

"Compared to last year, Tamil Nadu team is built better this time. The players are practising hard for the tournament. Our boys will put their hearts into their performances during the matches, and we will definitely be a team to watch," Dixon told DT Next.

The seasoned coach also emphasised how the support of the home crowd will provide an extra edge to the players on the field.

HUT will take on Andhra Pradesh on the opening day of the competition and are placed in Pool C, alongside Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar.

Indian forward Selvam Karthi, currently training with the team in Chennai, expressed optimism about the upcoming tournament. "As a team, we have players with experience and some newcomers who add freshness to the squad. We also have an experienced goalkeeper, Senthamizh Arasu. We have strengthened our squad with skillful forwards who can change the momentum of the game at any time," he said.

The 23-year-old forward also added that home crowd support will provide them with an extra advantage as they progress in the tournament: "The home crowd will play an important role in the match. We can expect similar support to that in the MCC-Murugappa Hockey All India Gold Cup. The tournament is going to be a treat for the spectators."

Defender Pruthiv GM, who has been part of the unit for the past four years, reflected on lost chances against Haryana last year but infused confidence heading into the upcoming edition.