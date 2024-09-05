Hockey legend Bhaskaran to be felicitated at SESCON 2024

CHENNAI: The annual two-day Sports and Exercise Sciences Conference (SESCON) is set to take place this weekend on September 7th and 8th at The Park, Chennai. The conference aims to bring together top sports sciences professionals from across the country who have been instrumental in the success of athletes in various disciplines.

Some of the key speakers include Sam Pullinger, Head of Sports Sciences and Physiologist at Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS); Sharmada Venkat, Senior Nutritionist at Paralympians, Olympics Gold Quest (OGQ); and several important backroom staff from the recently concluded Paris Olympics campaign. Notable attendees include Sejal Soni, Physio for the Indian Table Tennis team; Kannan Bose, Physio for the Indian Hockey Team; Gaurav Nijhon, Strength and Conditioning Coach for Lakshya Sen; and Shiny Surendran, Nutritionist.

Additionally, legendary hockey player and 1980 Olympics gold medallist V Bhaskaran is set to be felicitated during the event in the presence of Meghanatha Reddy, Member Secretary of SDAT.

The event aims to highlight key learnings in sports science and technology derived from past Olympics and to prepare for the upcoming LA 2028 Summer Games.