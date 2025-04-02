Hockey India trims core group of women players from 65 to 40

BENGALURU: Hockey India on Wednesday trimmed the senior women's core group for the ongoing national camp to 40 from 65 after evaluating the performances of the players over the past two weeks.

The camp began at the Sports Authority of India centre at Bengaluru on March 23.

While 28 senior players have retained their spots, 12 new players have been selected in recognition of their impressive performances in the 15th Senior Women's National Championship and their efforts in the first phase of the national camp.

The goalkeeping department has four familiar names in Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, and Madhuri Kindo.

They are joined by Samiksha Saxena from Assam, who has been rewarded for her strong performance in the national championships.

In defence, eight players from the existing core group -- Mahima Chaudhary, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Jyoti, and Akshata Abaso Dhekale -- have been retained.

Besides, Anjna Dungdung from Bengal and Suman Devi Thoudam from Manipur have also been included in the group.

The midfield continues to feature experienced names like Vaishnavi Phalke, Neha, Salima Tete, Manisha Chauhan, Ajmina Kujur, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, and Baljeet Kaur.

Four new players -- Sujata Kujur from Bengal, Mahima Tete and Albela Rani Toppo from Jharkhand, and Pooja Yadav from UP -- have been inducted following their standout performances.

Deepika Soreng, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, and Mumtaz Khan, who have consistently delivered strong performances, have been retained in the forward line.

They will be joined by five new strikers -- Dipimonika Toppo from Odisha, Hritika Singh from Madhya Pradesh, Annu and Chandana Jagadish from Karnataka, and Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar from Maharashtra.

"We have had some really grand sessions and testing. The selectors and the team have done a good job short-listing the best 40 players available. After watching the National Championships, we believe we have identified some good talent and I'm sure they are going to serve the country well over the long-term," Indian women's hockey team chief coach Harendra Singh said about the selection.

"I am really excited to see how these young girls are going to perform now in the camp and take one big step for their future."