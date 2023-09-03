Hockey India to award players Rs 2 lakh for triumph in Hockey 5s Asia Cup

MUMBAI: Hockey India has announced a cash award of Rs 2.00 lakh to each player of the men's Hockey 5s Asia Cup Championship, the team that defeated Pakistan via penalty shoot-out to determine work.

Hockey India also decided to give Rs 1.00 lakh each for the support staff for the team's triumph in Oman.

Congratulating the team on qualifying for the FIH Men's Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 and winning the Gold medal, Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "I wish to congratulate the team on a remarkable performance in Oman and for winning the tournament after a fierce competition.

"It was a brilliant all-round display from everyone involved and our months of hard work and preparations have paid off. I offer my best wishes to the team for the FIH Men's Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024, and hope they will continue to shine," Tirkey added.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, "I congratulate all the players and support staff for an incredible feat in the tournament. With the big win, the team has made the nation proud once again with their performance. We are confident our players will raise the Indian flag once again at the FIH Men's Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 and our best wishes are with them for the tournament."