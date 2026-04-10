Hockey India replaces Tushar Khandekar with Australia's Tim White as junior women's coach

Hockey India did not specify the reasons for the change and also did not divulge the duration of White's contract.

White recently served as the head coach of the Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons in the Hockey India League (HIL) in January this year. His coaching career includes stints in Belgium and Australia.

Prior to his arrival in India, White served as the coach of Belgium's Under-21 women's team, guiding it to a bronze medal at last year's Junior World Cup.

Between 2021 and 2024, he was also an integral part of Belgium senior national team coaching staff, during which time the team improved its world ranking from number 12 to number 3.