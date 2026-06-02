Hockey India names Salima-led squad for Women’s Nations Cup

Salima Tete will continue as the team's captain for the tournament. Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam will serve as dependable, experienced goalkeepers. In defence, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Ishika Chaudhary, Nikki Pradhan, and Jyoti bring significant international experience to the backline.

They will be joined by Lalthantluangi and Shilpi Dabas, who both earned their first senior call-ups during the recent Australia tour and are eager to continue developing at this level.

Salima will lead the midfield, supported by Neha, Sunelita Toppo, and Sakshi Rana. She will also be complemented by Deepika Soreng, who showed a strong performance during the friendly series in Australia.

Navneet Kaur will lead the attack and is anticipated to maintain her impressive goalscoring streak from recent international matches. She will be supported by Deepika, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Annu, and Ishika up front, along with seasoned attacking midfielders Lalremsiami and Sonam. Together, they offer a mix of speed, creativity, and precise finishing in the forward line.

India women approach the Nations Cup after a successful tour of Australia, where they participated in a four-match friendly series in Perth before the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26.

The series offered essential experience and allowed Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne to evaluate the squad. India secured a 2-2 draw against the hosts across four competitive games.