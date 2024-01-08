Hockey India names 41-member core probable group for junior women's national coaching camp

NEW DELHI: Hockey India on Sunday named a 41-member core probable group for the junior women's national coaching camp that begins on 8th January 2024 in Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru. The new core probable group has been picked based on their performances in the domestic championships held in 2023.

The players will report to coach Tushar Khandker on January 8 for a month-long camp that concludes on February 6.

The list of core probable includes goalkeepers Vidyashree V, Aditi Maheshwari, Nidhi, Engil Harsharani Minz, defenders Lalthantluangi, Niru Kullu, Mamita Oram, Thounjaojam Nirupama Devi, Jyoti Singh, Anjali Barwa, Pawanpreet Kaur, Puja Sahoo while the midfielders called up are Priyanka Dogra, Rajni Karketta, F. Lalbi Aksiami, Manisha, Nirali Kujur, Hina Bano, Ksetrimayum Sonia Devi, Anisha Sahoo, Priyanka Yadav, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Supriya Kujur, Jaisikdeep Kaur, Binima Dhan, Huda Khan and Sakshi Rana.

The forwards called up for the camp include Sonam, Sanjana Horo, Dechamma PG, Ishika, Himanshi Sharad Gawande, Kanika Siwach, Nisha Minj, Yamunna, Geeta Yadav, Gurmail Kaur, Lalrinpuii, Munmuni Das, Ashwini Punjab Kolekar and Sunelita Toppo.

"This core group has been picked based on the players' performances for their respective state teams in the Hockey India Junior Women's National Championship, the Zonal Championships as well as the Junior Women Academy National Championships and the Zonal Championships. I have always believed that there is no dearth of talent in India. I look forward to working with this new group as these players will be closely watched and developed with focus on the next FIH Junior World Cup," coach Tushar Khandker was quoted as saying by Hockey India.

List of players in the 41-member core-probable group: Vidyashree V, Aditi Maheshwari, Nidhi, Engil Harsharani Minz, Lalthantluangi, Niru Kullu, Mamita Oram, Thounjaojam Nirupama Devi, Jyoti Singh, Anjali Barwa, Pawanpreet Kaur, Puja Sahoo, Priyanka Dogra, Rajni Karketta, F. Lalbi Aksiami, Manisha, Nirali Kujur, Hina Bano, Ksetrimayum Sonia Devi, Anisha Sahoo, Priyanka Yadav, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Supriya Kujur, Jaisikdeep Kaur, Binima Dhan, Huda Khan, Sakshi Rana, Sonam, Sanjana Horo, Dechamma PG, Ishika, Himanshi Sharad Gawande, Kanika Siwach, Nisha Minj, Yamunna, Geeta Yadav, Gurmail Kaur, Lalrinpuii, Munmuni Das, Ashwini Punjab Kolekar and Sunelita Toppo (Sr. Women Core Group). Standby: Lakhimoni Majuwar (Goalkeeper), Mamteshwari Lahare (Defender) and Sejal (Forward).