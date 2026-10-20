Hockey India announces free entry for spectators at Asian Champions Trophy

Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar and the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali will together host a total of 20 matches.

All league-stage matches from October 27 to November 2 will be played in Jalandhar, while the semi-finals and medal matches will be played in Mohali on November 4 and 5.

Fans can secure their free entry passes by registering on Hockey India's online ticketing partner www.ticketgenie.in.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, "By making entry free for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026, we hope to bring more supporters to the stands and give them an opportunity to experience the excitement of top-level international hockey."