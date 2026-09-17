Hockey coach Fulton looks to turn WC learning into action in Asiad title defence

India had a challenging World Cup campaign in Netherlands and Belgium, where they finished a disappointing eighth, and Fulton's sole focus now is on regrouping the side and defend its Asian Games crown.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side is busy in fine-tuning its preparations ahead of Sunday's Pool A opener against Indonesia.

"(Regarding) what happened during the World Cup, we have identified what we need to focus on more coming into this tournament (Asian Games). We're able to go straight into it and focus on those improvements and then do it as a team," Fulton said.

"These are lessons, and the only way to treat them as lessons learned is to turn that learning into action. That's what we've got to do now.

"We've discussed everything, gone through everything and highlighted areas needing improvement. At the same time, it's now about action after all the training we're doing as we line up for our first game on Sunday," he added.