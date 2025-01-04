"His ability to be relentless...": Australian coach McDonald praises red-hot Boland

SYDNEY: Following the end of the day's play during the fifth and final Test against India, Australian head coach Andrew McDonald heaped praises on pacer Scott Boland, lauding his ability to be "relentless" in his bowling and for executing his plans, particularly against star India batter Virat Kohli well.

Boland continued to haunt the Indian team with his accurate line and lengths, taking a four-wicket haul as, despite a promising start by openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul in the second inning, India lost quick wickets and ended their day on 141/6, with a 145-run lead in their hands and very less batting firepower left in the tank.

In three matches so far, Boland has taken 19 wickets at an average of 14.42, with best figures of 4/31 and two four-wicket hauls to his name. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in the series. His home record continues to be stunning, having taken 47 wickets in just nine Tests at an average of 13.10 and best figures of 6/7.

Speaking after the day in a presser as quoted by ICC, McDonald said, "We are not surprised by Scotty's performances. Every time he plays, he does the job well."

"His ability to just be relentless on a length move the ball both ways, it's proving difficult, in particular on this (SCG) surface."

"He has always a genuine consideration Scotty, and every time he pitches up in the Australian colours he delivers."

"We're lucky to have those four quicks in Josh Hazlewood, (Pat) Cummins and (Mitchell) Starc and Boland," he concluded.

McDonald was extremely appreciative of Boland's plan execution, particularly against Virat, having dismissed the batter four times for just 28 runs in 68 deliveries.

"It is one thing to have a plan, but then to be able to execute that, the way that we have to Virat, (to) put him under immense pressure."

"And look, he (Virat) has tried some things, he has walked out of his crease, he has tried different tactics as well, but clearly that relentless nature of in particular Scotty Boland in that matchup has been incredibly difficult for him to come back, but he is never an easy wicket," he added.

Coming to the SCG Test, India won the toss and elected to bat first. India was off to a disappointing start yet again as the top order threw away their wickets, especially Virat Kohli (17) who continued his struggles with outside off-stump deliveries.

However, the fight by Pant (40 in 98 balls, with three fours and a six), Ravindra Jadeja (26 in 95 balls, with three fours) and skipper Jasprit Bumrah (22 in 17 balls, with three fours and a six) pushed India to 185/10 in 72.2 overs.

Boland (4/31) was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies and once again a thorn in the eyes of Indian batters. Mitchell Starc took 3/49 while Pat Cummins got 2/37.

In their first innings, Australia lost wickets at regular intervals even when Jasprit Bumrah (2/33) walked off the field due to an injury scare. Under the stand-in skipper Virat, India continued to dominate the Aussies, skittling them out for just 181 runs and taking a four-run lead. Debutant Beau Webster (57 in 105 balls, with five fours) had a fine showing with the bat and Steve Smith (33 in 57 balls, with four boundaries and a six) showed some attacking intent.

Prasidh Krishna (3/42) and Mohammed Siraj (3/51) were the top bowlers for India.

In their second innings, despite a promising start by Yashasvi Jaiswal (22 in 35 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (13), Indian batters fell in the trap of Boland's (4/42) impressive lines and lengths, with KL, Shubman Gill (13), Virat (6), Nitish Kumar Reddy (8) falling cheaply to consolidate Australia's position in the match. At the end of the day, India made 141/6, with Jadeja (8*) and Sundar (6*) on the crease.