Hima Teja rescues Hyderabad against TNCA President’s XI

CHENNAI: Hima Teja’s gritty knock of 91 not out (184b, 10x4) helped Hyderabad score 313 against TNCA President’s XI on the first day of the semi-finals of the All India Buchi Babu tournament in Tirunelveli on Monday.

Opting to bat first, Hyderabad was able to ride on meaty contributions from middle order batter K Nitesh Reddy who made 59 (77b, 9x4, 1x6) and tail-ender CV Milind who chipped in with 58 (70b, 8x4, 3x6). When the day’s play ended, the President’s XI reached nine for no loss.

In another semi-final in Dindigul, Chhattisgarh scored 294 for three against TNCA XI with Anuj Tiwari scoring 93 (175b, 10x4, 2x6), while opener Ayush Pandey contributing 82 (172b, 11x4). The duo added 145 runs for the second wicket.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 313 in 78.4 overs (K Nitesh Reddy 59, Hima Teja 91*, CV Milind 58, Tanay Thyagarajann 40) vs TNCA President’s XI nine for no loss in five overs; Chhattisgarh 294/3 in 90 overs (Ayush Pandey 82, Anuj Tiwari 93, Prateek Yadav 61 batting) vs TNCA XI