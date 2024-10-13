HIL Auction: Soorma Hockey club grabs India captain Harmanpreet Singh for Rs 78 lakh

NEW DELHI: India captain Harmanpreet Singh became the most expensive player on day one of the Hockey India League auction, with Soorma Hockey Club snapping the star drag-flicker for Rs 78 lakh on Sunday.

All eight franchises spent heavily to acquire the services of Indian men's hockey team core players.

Abhishek became the second-most expensive buy, acquired by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 72 lakh, while Hardik Singh went to UP Rudras for Rs 70 lakh.

Other notable buys from the first lot included Amit Rohidas, who went to Tamil Nadu Dragons for Rs 48 lakh while Jugraj Singh was also purchased for the same amount by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.

Hyderbad Toofans roped in Sumit for Rs 46 lakh.

Among the overseas goalkeepers, Ireland's David Harte was the top buy, with Tamil Nadu Dragons winning the bid for Rs 32 lakh.

Germany's Jean-Paul Danneberg (for Rs 27 lakh to Hyderabad Toofans), the Netherlands' Pirmin Blaak (for Rs 25 lakh to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers), and Belgium's Vincent Vanasch (for Rs 23 lakh to Soorma Hockey Club) also went under the hammer.

Indian goalkeepers Suraj Karkera and Pawan were acquired by Team Gonasika and Delhi SG Pipers for Rs 22 lakh and Rs 15 lakh respectively.