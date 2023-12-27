Highest run scorers for Australia in international cricket

David Warner on Tuesday overtook Steve Waugh to become the second-highest run-getter for Aussies in international cricket. Let us look at the highest run-makers for Australia in international cricket following this move on the charts.
Ricky Ponting
He is the top run-scorer across all formats for Australia, with 27,368 runs at an average of 45.84 in 559 matches with 70 centuries and 146 fifties. Of these, 13,378 runs have come in 168 Tests with an average of 51.85 and 41 centuries and 13,704 runs have come in 375 ODIs at an average of 42.03 with 30 centuries.
David Warner
In 371 international appearances, Warner has 18,515 runs at an average of 42.56. He has 49 centuries and 93 fifties in international cricket. In 111 Tests, Warner has scored 8,689 runs at an average of 44.78, with 26 centuries and 36 fifties in 202 innings. In 161 ODIs, Warner has 6,932 runs at an average of 45.30, with 22 centuries and 33 fifties in 159 innings. Across 99 T20Is, Warner has 2,894 runs at an average of 32.88, with a century and 24 fifties.
Steve Waugh
The third-highest run-getter for Aussies, had 18,496 runs in 493 matches at an average of 41.65, with 35 centuries and 95 fifties. A Test giant, he had 10,927 runs in 168 Tests at an average of 51.06, with 32 centuries and 50 fifties. In 325 ODIs, he had 7,569 runs at an average of 32.90, with three centuries and 45 fifties
Allan Border
In 429 international matches, Border scored 17,698 runs at an average of 40.77, with 30 centuries and 102 fifties in 517 innings. In 156 Tests, he scored 11,174 runs at an average of above 50 with 27 centuries and 63 fifties in 265 innings. In 273 ODIs, he scored 6,524 runs at an average of 30.62, with three centuries and 39 fifties in 252 innings.
Michael Clarke
In 394 international matches, Clarke scored 17,112 runs at an average of 45.26, with 36 centuries and 86 fifties. In 115 Tests, he scored 8,643 runs at an average of 49.10, with 28 centuries and 27 fifties. In 245 ODIs, he scored 7,981 runs at an average of 44.58, with eight centuries and 58 fifties. In 34 T20Is, he scored 488 runs with one fifty.
Mark Waugh
In 372 international games, he scored 16,529 runs at an average of 40.51, with 38 centuries and 97 fifties. In 128 Tests, he scored 8,029 runs at an average of 41.81, with 20 centuries and 47 fifties to his name. In 244 ODIs, he scored 8,500 runs at an average of 39.35, with 18 centuries and 50 fifties to his name.
Steve Smith
In 324 international matches, Smith has scored 15,857 runs at an average of 48.49, with 44 centuries and 76 fifties to his name. In 103 Tests, he has 9,396 runs at an average of 58.36, with 32 tons and 39 fifties to his name. In 155 ODIs, he has scored 5,356 runs at an average of 43.54, with 12 centuries and 32 fifties to his name. In 65 T20Is, he has 1,079 runs at an average of 25.69 with five fifties.
Adam Gilchrist
In 395 international matches, he scored 15,437 runs at an average of 38.98, with 33 centuries and 81 fifties. In 96 Tests, Gilchrist scored 5,570 runs at an average of 47.60, with 17 tons and 26 fifties in 137 innings. In 287 ODIs, he scored 9,619 runs at an average of 35.89 with 16 centuries and 55 fifties. He also has 272 runs in 13 T20Is.
Matthew Hayden
In 272 international matches, Hayden scored 15,064 runs at an average of 47.82, with 40 centuries and 69 fifties in 347 innings. In 103 Tests, he has scored 8,625 runs at an average of 50.73, with 30 centuries and 29 fifties. In 161 ODIs, he scored 6,133 runs at an average of 43.80, with 10 centuries and 36 fifties. In nine T20Is, he scored 308 runs with four fifties.
David Boon
In 288 international matches, he scored 13,386 runs at an average of 40.44 with 26 centuries and 69 fifties to his name. In 107 Tests, he scored 7,422 runs at an average of 43.65, with 21 centuries and 32 fifties to his name. In 181 ODIs, he scored 5,964 runs at an average of 37.04, with five centuries and 37 fifties.