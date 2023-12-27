Highest run scorers for Australia in international cricket

Steve Smith

In 324 international matches, Smith has scored 15,857 runs at an average of 48.49, with 44 centuries and 76 fifties to his name. In 103 Tests, he has 9,396 runs at an average of 58.36, with 32 tons and 39 fifties to his name. In 155 ODIs, he has scored 5,356 runs at an average of 43.54, with 12 centuries and 32 fifties to his name. In 65 T20Is, he has 1,079 runs at an average of 25.69 with five fifties.

