Highest run-getters in IPL history

NEW DELHI: The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick start on Friday where defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be locking horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This tournament has produced and enhanced the legacy of many batters, who have been successful in this tournament. So let's take a look at the top run-getters in the history of IPL.

Virat Kohli Former India skipper Virat Kohli is the leading scorer in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-hand batter has scored 7263 runs in 237 matches at an average of 37.24 and at a strike rate of 130.02 with the highest score of 113.

Shikhar Dhawan Star India opener Shikhar Dhawan is second on the list. The left-hand batter has scored 6617 runs in 217 matches at an average of 35.38 and at a strike rate of 127.17 with the highest score of 106*.

David Warner One of the world's best batter, David Warner, comes in third when we talk about the highest run-scorers of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has scored 6397 runs in 176 matches at a magnificent average of 41.53 and at a strike rate of 139.91 with best performance of 126.

Rohit Sharma Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has scored 6211 in the 243 matches he has played. With these figures, the Mumbai-born cricketer is fourth in the highest run-getters list. The batter's highest score in this tournament is 109*.