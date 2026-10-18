High on confidence, Kunal Chandela’s Uttarakhand eyes bigger success

Central to Uttarakhand’s success last year was skipper Kunal Chandela, who broke through the roof, with 741 runs, averaging a staggering 57.00, scoring two hundreds and going past the fifty-run mark four times. Jagadeesha Suchith, who moved from Nagaland to Uttarakhand, too made a telling impact for the state as a professional, with 454 runs, and picked up 26 wickets, averaging 27.19.

You can see that confidence in Chandela, ahead of their clash against Tamil Nadu at Chepauk, as he casually whips out a ‘Whichever team plays better across those 22 yards will take the game.’

What was once viewed as a tricky contest for Uttarakhand is now a tricky affair for domestic giants Tamil Nadu, with the travelling skipper Chandela confident of his side’s chances in the lead-up to the clash.

“For us, home or away conditions don’t dictate our mindset. We focus purely on executing our brand of cricket, because at the end of the day, whichever team plays better across those 22 yards will take the game,” Chandela said ahead of the clash against TN.

“Confidence is high because we’re coming off a strong season and playing with a settled, cohesive squad,” he added.