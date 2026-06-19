High and Lows: Kane is Able, but Cristiano couldn’t

He also matched David Beckham by becoming the second English player to score in three different World Cups (2018, 2022, 2026). In another record, Kane now holds the honour of the most World Cup penalties scored outside of penalty shootouts (5 spot-kicks).

Kane also passed Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of World Cup goals, while the latter had a woeful time against DR Congo. None of Ronaldo’s attempts was on target, and the only record the 41-year-old wrote was to become the oldest player to ever start a men's World Cup match.