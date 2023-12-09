HIA Championship 2023: Round glass Punjab, HAR Hockey Academy register wins

NEW DELHI:The day six of the 1st Hockey India witnessed Round glass Punjab Hockey Club Academy win their match in the Sub-Junior Category to top Pool B and qualify for the Semi-Finals.

In the Sub Junior Category, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeated Ghumanhera Riser's Academy 10-1. Ghumanhera Riser's Academy's Yuvraj Singh (6') scored the opening goal of the match but that was the only moment of glory they found in the game as Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy fired in 10 goals thereafter.

The goals came from Amandeep (14', 47', 49'), Sunny (36', 60'), Charanjeet Singh (8'), Gurjot Singh (11'), Samuel (16'), Rajbhar Sajan (27') and Varinder Singh (51') as RHA went on to top Pool B and qualify for the Semis. Despite the loss, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy qualified for the Semis, having finished second in their Pool.

1st Semi-Final: HAR Hockey Academy vs Ghumanhera Riser's Academy

2nd Semi-Final: Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy vs Raja Karan Hockey Academy.