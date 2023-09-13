Hero Motocorp set to cut ties with Indian football?

CHENNAI: Days before the new season of the Indian Super League kicks off, It is being speculated that Hero Motocorp has decided not to renew its sponsorship deal with Indian football. The reason for the fallout is unclear at this time. Chairman and Managing Director of Hero MotoCorp Limited, Pawan Kant Munjal has been on the news recently after the Enforcement Directorate seized movable assets worth 25 crores on his properties.

Hero Motocorp has been associated with Indian Football for more than a decade with title sponsorship for ISL (India’s top tier league), iLeague and various AIFF grassroot programs.