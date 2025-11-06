Hermann replaces injured Brevis in South Africa squad for remaining Pakistan ODIs

KARACHI: Cricket South Africa on Thursday called up wicketkeeper-batter Rubin Hermann for the remainder of their ODI series against Pakistan as a replacement for injured Dewald Brevis.

Brevis, who was hurt on his shoulder while fielding during the third T20I in Lahore, will remain with the South African squad to prepare for the two-Test tour of India, starting on November 14.

Hermann was a part of South Africa's A side currently playing a two-match unofficial Test series against India A. He had scored a half-century in the first unofficial Test, which the hosts won by three wickets.

The 28-year-old Hermann has played six T20Is for South Africa and is yet to make his ODI debut.

The visiting South African side in Pakistan is already without several of its frontline players including captain Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Temba Bavuma, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Gerald Coetzee, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs.

Pakistan have a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, having won the first game by two wickets. The second and the third ODIs will be played in Faisalabad on November 6 and 8.