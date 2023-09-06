Here's why Naseem Shah was replaced during Super 4 clash against Bangladesh

LAHORE: Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah was forced off the field after suffering an injury in his shoulder in the opening game of the Asia Cup Super 4 stage on Wednesday.

In the 7th over, Naseem tried to flick the ball back to stop a boundary in Shaheen Afridi's over, in the process he ended up hurting his arm and stayed on the ground for several minutes while the physiotherapist tended him.

Mohammad Haris came on as a substitute for him. According to ESPNcricinfo, the pacer was assessed to determine the damage he had sustained on his shoulder. He returned to the field to bowl in the 18th over, looking to maintain Pakistan's grip on the match.

Naseem opened the bowling alongside Shaheen Afridi and conceded 22 runs while picking up one wicket.

Pakistan were put to field first by Bangladesh after winning the toss. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam admitted that he would have loved to bat first on the pitch as well and said, "We would have batted as well. There's a bit of grass and we'll try to use that. We are looking very well in the pace department. We are used to his heat as we've played a lot of cricket. (One century from equalling Anwar's century count) I am looking forward to this match, I'll try to break the record but I'm looking to win this match. Last night we saw a bit of help for fast bowlers, that's why we have an extra fast bowler."

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud.