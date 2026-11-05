Here's a look at Cristiano Ronaldo's major milestones with Portugal's national team

Ronaldo's timeline with Portugal

Aug. 20, 2003: Made his Portugal debut as an 18-year-old in a 1-0 friendly win against Kazakhstan.

June 12, 2004: Scored his first international goal in a 2-1 loss against Greece in the opening match of the European Championship. The date also marked his first appearance at a major senior tournament.

June 17, 2006: Scored his first World Cup goal by converting a penalty kick in Portugal's 2-0 win over Iran in the tournament in Germany.

Feb. 6, 2007: Made his debut as Portugal captain in a friendly against Brazil.

Oct. 16, 2012: Earned his 100th cap with Portugal in a 1-1 draw with Northern Ireland in a World Cup qualifier.

Sept. 6, 2013: Scored his first international hat trick in a 4-2 win over Northern Ireland in a World Cup qualifier.

March 5, 2014: Became Portugal's all-time leading scorer with a pair of goals against Cameroon in a 5-1 victory in a friendly. That took him to 49 goals, two more than Pauleta at the time.

June 18, 2016: Became Portugal's most-capped player with his 128th appearance in a match against Austria at Euro 2016, surpassing Luís Figo.

July 10, 2016: Won his first senior international title with the national team after a 1-0 extra-time win over France in the European Championship final. Ronaldo was replaced early in the game after getting injured.

June 15, 2018: Scored his first World Cup hat trick in a 3-3 draw with Spain in Portugal's opening match in Russia.

June 9, 2019: Helped Portugal win the inaugural Nations League with a 1-0 win over the Netherlands in the final.

Sept. 8, 2020: Reached the mark of 100 international goals in a 2-0 win over Sweden in the Nations League. He also scored his 101st goal that day.

June 15, 2021: Became the outright leading scorer at Euros, passing Michel Platini's nine goals with a brace against Hungary.

Sept. 1, 2021: Broke the men's international scoring record, surpassing Ali Daei's 109 goals with two late goals in a 2-1 win over Ireland.