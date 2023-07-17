"Here to play, write history at this club," says Inter Milan's Henrikh

MILAN: Italian football club Inter Milan's player Henrikh Mkhitaryan is all set for the new season to begin and he wants to achieve glory with his side this season. Inter Milan were defeated 1-0 by Machester City in the UEFA Champions League final last season.In a recent interview, Henrikh Mkhitaryan said, 'I’m here to play, to write history at this club.'

According to the official website of Inter Milan, Henrikh Mkhitaryan said, "I’m here to play, to write history at this Club, and I’m also ready to do so this season.We’re ready to work and give everything to prepare well and thus make the best possible start."

He added, “I’m delighted to be starting my second season here. I’m ready and also waiting for the rest of my teammates to return so we can be together, play and achieve our objectives. My teammates are the ones who have always helped me out.

I’ve always given my all to help the team win matches." Henrikh Mkhitaryan said "I’m only interested in the team’s aims because they’re the ones that matter. Our objectives never change: we’re here to fight for the Scudetto and win the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana.

Furthermore, we want to go as far as possible in the Champions League, which is what we did last year. We hope to do the same again this year.” Henrikh Mkhitaryan is an Armenian professional footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder or winger for Serie A club Inter Milan.

Mkhitaryan won four Armenian Premier League titles with Pyunik, and joined Metalurh Donetsk in 2009; he moved to city rivals Shakhtar Donetsk in 2010 for 6.1 million euros. At Shakhtar, Mkhitaryan set the league goalscoring record in the 2012–13 season and was named the league's Footballer of the Year.

After also winning three domestic doubles, he signed for Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund for a club-record fee of 27.5 million euros making him the most expensive Armenian player of all time.

There, he won a DFL Supercup in 2014, and in the following campaign, registered the most assists in the Bundesliga, with 15, the second most in Europe. He then joined Manchester United for 34.3 million euros, becoming the first Armenian to play in the Premier League.

He won the FA Community Shield and scored the winner to win the UEFA Europa League title. Mkhitaryan's subsequent lukewarm form led him to sign for Arsenal in 2018, and then to Serie A club Roma on an initial loan.

He signed permanently in 2020. Mkhitaryan was a member of the senior side in his native country from 2007 until his international retirement in 2022.

He is Armenia's all-time top goalscorer, scoring 32 goals in 95 matches, as well as registering their first hat-trick. He has been named Armenian Footballer of the Year ten times, being awarded the distinction every year since 2009 (with the exception of 2010 and 2018).

Mkhitaryan was also voted the CIS Footballer of the Year in 2012 and 2013, making him the first Armenian footballer to be named the best player from post-Soviet countries.