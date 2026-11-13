Young, Henry wreck India to power NZ to 244-run win in 4th ODI

The pitch was not as demonic as the score-sheet might suggest, except a hint of bounce and movement under the lights. But that was enough for Henry to wreak havoc from the very first over itself.

In the first six second innings deliveries, Henry, who was playing in the ODI format after a year, poleaxed India's hopes of mounting a strong chase.

Rohit Sharma was squared up with a rising delivery directed at his body and was caught at slips by Finn Allen. Virat Kohli departed four balls later failing to negate an incoming delivery that disturbed his stumps. Skipper Shreyas Iyer was then trapped in front of the wicket with a quick, straight one.

India's innings was in complete disarray at 0 for three after the first over.

It would have required immense courage and fortitude to return from that deep hole but a shell-shocked Indian side did not have any of it on the day.