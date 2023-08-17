Henry turns 46: Career, accomplishments of legendary French striker

NEW DELHI: Legendary French striker Thierry Henry turned 46 on Thursday. The marksman, who attained talismanic status with his exploits in North London and Spain, had decorated club football stints with Arsenal and Barcelona making him one of the all-time in the game. Here’s a look at his career and accomplishments;
Youth career (1983-1994)
During his youth career, he played for clubs like CO Les Ulis, US Palaiseau, Viry-Chatillon, INF Clairefontaine and Monaco. He would spend most of his youth career representing France clubs and teams.
Stint with Monaco B, Monaco (1994-95 and 1994-99)
Henry signed his first professional deal with France's Ligue 1 club, Monaco. He represented the B team and the senior side both. For the senior side, he scored 20 goals in 105 matches and won the Ligue 1 title 1996-97 with them.
Juventus (1999)
Henry had a small stint with Juventus in 1999, playing 16 games and scoring three goals.
Arsenal (1999-2007)
Henry's tenure with Arsenal is one of the greatest primes ever in football. In 254 appearances for the club, he scored 174 goals. He is the seventh-highest Premier League goal-scorer of all time and the club's leading scorer too. He won two Premier League titles (2001-02, 2003-04), FA Cup (2001-02, 2002-03) and Community Shield (2002, 2004) each with the club.
FC Barcelona (2007-10)
His three-year stint with FC Barcelona was pretty good. He scored 35 goals in 80 appearances. While the goal-scoring was a little low as per his monstrous Premier League standards, getting two La Liga titles (2008–09, 2009–10), a Copa Del Ray (2008-09), UEFA Champions League (2008–09), UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup (2009) and Spanish Super Cup (2009) did add a lot to his resume.
New York Red Bulls (2010-14)
Henry made a switch to Major League Soccer in 2010 and stayed with New York Red Bulls for four years, scoring 51 goals in 122 matches.
1 time World Cup winner
He won the 1998 FIFA World Cup with France, scoring three goals in the tournament. In his international career, he has scored 51 goals for France in 123 games. He was also the part of the side which finished runners-up in WC 2006.