Henry turns 46: Career, accomplishments of legendary French striker

Arsenal (1999-2007)

Henry's tenure with Arsenal is one of the greatest primes ever in football. In 254 appearances for the club, he scored 174 goals. He is the seventh-highest Premier League goal-scorer of all time and the club's leading scorer too. He won two Premier League titles (2001-02, 2003-04), FA Cup (2001-02, 2002-03) and Community Shield (2002, 2004) each with the club.