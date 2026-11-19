Bumrah dismissed skipper Tom Latham (0), Daryl Mitchell (1) and Tom Blundell (5), while Anshul Kamboj removed Devon Conway (4) and Akash Deep sent back Rachin Ravindra (15).

However, Henry Nicholls (66) and Glenn Phillips (42) shared an unbeaten 70-run stand to take the hosts close to the 150-run mark.

At the break, the two were at the crease.

After India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl, Bumrah and Kamboj reduced New Zealand to 12 for 2.

Nicholls (29) and Ravindra then attempted to steady the innings, taking the hosts to 50 in 18.2 overs. However, Akash broke the stand in the following over before Bumrah dismissed Mitchell just before lunch.

In the second session, Bumrah got rid of Blundell to further dent New Zealand's hopes, but Phillips and Nicholls then steadied the ship.