Nicholls (113 not out) and Phillips stitched a 173-run stand for the unbroken sixth wicket to script a sensational recovery after Bumrah's triple strike left the hosts struggling at 70 for 5 at the Basin Reserve.

At stumps, both batters were holding fort.

Earlier, Bumrah dismissed skipper Tom Latham (0), Daryl Mitchell (1) and Tom Blundell (5), while Anshul Kamboj removed Devon Conway (4) and Akash Deep sent back Rachin Ravindra (15) after India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl.

However, fine innings from Nicholls and Phillips not only steadied the ship but also brought New Zealand back into the match.

Brief Score:

New Zealand: 243 for 5 in 82 overs (Henry Nicholls 113 not out, Glenn Phillips 94 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 3/52).