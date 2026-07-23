Hemalatha’s 64 takes Silver Strikers home

BRIEF SCORES: Pink Warriors 239/3 in 50 overs (U Chathurya 60) bt Navy Knights 211/9 in 50 overs (Vinodha 45, Chandra 3/37); Blue Avengers 251/5 in 50 overs (K Akshayamathi 59) bt Green Invaders 187 in 39.4 overs (SR Srisuveedha 53 no); Orange Dragons 254/9 in 50 overs (Myinthrah Shree 62) bt Maroon Mavericks 191/9 in 50 overs (Eloski Arun 60); Purple Blazers 181/9 in 50 overs (Arshi Choudhary 50) lost to Silver Strikers 182/9 in 46.1 overs (D Hemalatha 64, M Mayuri 4/26)