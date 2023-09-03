Heavy rains in Colombo may force Asia Cup Super Four games to be shifted to another venue: Report

PALLEKELE: The forecast of heavy rains in Colombo may force Super Four games of the ongoing Asia Cup to be shifted to another venue in Sri Lanka. The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup is being hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka in a hybrid model.

As per a report in a newspaper, the teams have been apprised of the situation in Sri Lanka’s capital and Pallekele and Dambulla are understood to be looked at as alternate options for hosting Super Four games.

“While there was hope that the situation could change in Colombo, the recent rains in the capital city are now forcing the ACC to rethink. Although the first match in Colombo is only on September 9, the ACC is concerned about the weather forecast that doesn’t seem very promising.”

“Sri Lanka doesn’t usually host matches in September beyond the first week of the month because of wet conditions and in case the Super 4 stages go ahead in Colombo, it would be on the mercy of the rain gods,” added the report.

As per an accuweather forecast, rain in Colombo ranging from heavy to very heavy will happen in the city till September 20. More recently, the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan clash at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium was abandoned due to persistent rain on Saturday.