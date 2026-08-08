Head wins second straight Allan Border Medal, joins elite list

"(I felt) very privileged and honoured to have 'AB' (Border) in the room; that's the difference (from last year's presentation in Sri Lanka), is having him there to present it," Head was quoted as saying in cricket.com.au after receiving his second straight medal from former Australia captain Allan Border at an event here on Friday.

"To think that I've got two medals and my kids can look at them and I can tell them (about it) in 20 years' time is pretty cool. To have both India and England series in there (for both medals) is cool," he added.

Head pipped Carey by a single vote and fast bowler Mitchell Starc by three votes in the voting period that ran from January 29, 2025 to January 8, 2026.